Enjoy Your Meal In The Air At This New Fine Dining Restaurant In Madhapur

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Cloud Dining

Kothaguda, Hyderabad
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 68, Hitech City Road, Kothaguda, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I had an unforgettable experience in the Clouds. The incredible feeling of joy and the excitement for a breathtaking view of Hyderabad will always be cherished. Cloud Dining is Hyderabad's 1st Cloud Dining experience which takes you above 160 feet above the ground with 25 other people accompanying you for an adventurous dining experience. They served us a 3-course Veg/Nonveg Meal which is already a fixed menu. Food needs improvement now for sure, the management would take care of it. They're priced ₹4999/person on weekdays and ₹5499/person on weekends. The experience and fun quotient is unmatched.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Big Group.

Casual Dining

Cloud Dining

Kothaguda, Hyderabad
3.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Survey 68, Hitech City Road, Kothaguda, Hyderabad

image-map-default