Bandi Style Noodles & Manchuria Make You Go Weak In The Knees? Go Here

If there is one constant throughout our college years and adulthood, we can say it's Ice Station. This tiny food kiosk on Necklace Road is quite literally a hidden gem, and people who know this spot, frequent it even now. This is located right opposite Prasads IMAX, which means you can grab a quick snack after watching a movie. Most popular on their menu is Dahi Chicken, which is a gravy-like chicken tossed in curd and delicious masala, making it a perfect evening time snack. We never skip on relishing chicken 65 or chicken noodles. Like all things spicy? Veg Manchuria Noodles and pepper chicken have to be on your plate. You can also find chaat and Frankie items, but we recommend this place for its Indo-Chinese food only, especially if you are a bandi food lover! Want to end your meal on a sweet note? Tuck into an ice cream sandwich. The prices are quite reasonable; the Indo-Chinese dishes start at INR 80 while the chaat items set you back at INR 30 upwards. Now, this calls for a treat, doesn't it?