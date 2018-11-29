Are You Even A True Hyderabadi If You've Not Eaten At These Places?

One of the oldest restaurants in Hyderabad, Ohri’s Gufaa is a cave-themed space with dim lighting, and waiters dressed in a hunter’s outfit. Teleport to the times when tribals painted stone walls and lived in jungles. The seating is made from bamboo, and you can also find wall hangings of tribal people on the walls, the lighting although sombre is soothing and just enough for you to know what you’re eating, and they play 90s music that brings about a certain air of nostalgia. The mocktails at this place are really good and their talwar kebab is so delicious that it will melt in your mouth.

