This Cafe In Madhapur Is All About Lovely Outdoor Seating & Good Coffee

We've been hearing great things about Ironhill Cafe in Madhapur and decided to check out what the fuss is all about. We were welcomed by a huge outdoor seating that also doubles up as a garden area. We believe this will look even better in the evenings. Step into the indoor seating, and find yourself gawking at the framed posters on the wall, the unfinished brick walls (are we even in Hyderabad), and if not for the loud music, this is where you can sit and work too. Since they serve up all-day breakfast, we went for an American breakfast and a peanut butter toast. While nothing can go wrong with the toast, the American breakfast didn't appease us. The hash browns were overly fried, the texture of the pancakes wasn't great (they were a little eggy too), and the wow — the grilled tomato was honestly a cherry tomato (that one could barely see). We decided to order no more food and dashed straight to the coffee menu — the prime motive to visit Ironhill. Their coffee menu is impressive and we asked for a pour-over with Guatemila Highland beans (they also have Honduras and Karamana) and a French Press with Karamana. We totally recommend the French Press but we'd go back and try the pour-over with the suggested beans.