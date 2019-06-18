This Cute Little Place Is Serving Scrumptious Asian Food

Sushi freaks, Be ready. Hashi is gonna be the next Japanese hotspot in town amazing food with authentic taste and great presentation. I bet no other restaurant in Hyderabad offers such authentically prepared Asian meals at such affordable price. You can experience real dim sums and sushi. This is the place for people who have never tried sushi in there life and wish to taste the authentic one. Here you go, Hashi has it all. -Zucchini Carpaccio (zucchini slice served cold with in-house sauce) (7/10) -Shake Aburi Nigiri (nigiri sushi with flame-seared salmon) (7/10) -Ebi Tempura Uramaki (batter-fried prawns in a sushi roll) (8/10) -Fresh Summer Roll (7/10) -Broccoli and Water Chestnut Dimsum (8/10) -Tori Katus Uramaki (Panko-fried chicken in a sushi roll) (8/10) -Tori Karaage (Japanese fried chicken with spicy tonkatsu sauce) (9/10) -Chicken and Coriander Dimsum (9/10) -Shake Toniko Gunkan (battleship sushi with salmon and flying fish roe) (8/10) -Chicken and Chill Oil Dimsum (9/10) -Thai green curry with jasmine rice (9/10) -Pad Thai noodles (7/10) -Chilli Basil noodles (8/10) Dessert: -Mango with Sticky Rice (9/10) -Orange and Basil Gelato (7/10) Overall Taste 8/10 Presentation 9/10 Ambience 8/10