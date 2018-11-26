Old Fashioned Fountain Pens To Leather Laptop Bags: This 45-Year-Old Store Has Amazing Stuff

Whether you love writing or simply love collecting pens of different kinds, you cannot miss J K Pens Store if you're ever in Abids. The quaint store has been around since 1973 when it was started by a local, Aqiq Ahmed Siddiqui purely out of love for the writing instrument. All kinds of pens from brands like Waterman, Dunhill, Sheaffer don the shelves, along-side fountain pens from Pelican and Platinum. Our favourites are the gorgeous, vintage Rubinato quills, that come in coloured feathers. Calligraphy enthusiasts and writers, you're going to love these! There are also fountain pen sets that come with a mini quill and violin, that make for a classy gift. For a basic ball pen starting at INR 3 to stylographic and handmade unbreakable pens imported from Germany, Japan, Ireland, and China — this is your store. They also repair all kinds of pens in about 15-20 mins as they have all the ready-made parts available.

Also pick up pure or faux leather laptop bags, wallets, keychains, diaries, file-holders and all kinds of stationery a professional would need. If souvenirs like that of the Charminar, Statue Of Liberty and Eiffel Tower are what you need, this store has them too.