Rope Climbing To VR Gaming: This New Gaming Zone In Nacharam Is Totes Fun

Secunderabad, we totally get it! Traveling all the way to Hyderabad for a gaming zone is a pain but with a new gaming zone in your neck of the woods, this is going to change. Amen. Decked with a spacious party hall for kiddies to throw their birthday parties, this zone has plenty of activities and games for kids (and the kid in you). Kids can run wild and ride ponies and unicorns or dab into action with dashing cars.

Adults, ever wanted to get into a pool of balls? Here, you can slide, slip and jump into a pool of balls with children. Or indulge in some arcade gaming and projection gaming (Whaaaat!). Shoot the enemies and make it a battlefield. Also, the zone is fully equipped with rope climbing and wall climbing. If you're a beginner, it's best to try your luck at these, first. And then, there's always the VR gaming zone. Now, what are you waiting for? Bundle up your squad and go!