From Amazing Pizzas To Yum Garlic Bread, Head Over To La Pino'z Now!

La Pino’z Pizza: New pizza place in town. One thing that differentiates this place from other pizza places is their humongous 18 inches and 24 inches pizzas. I believe that as the size increases the pizzas taste increases. We went for an 18inch pizza of 8 slices with 4 different toppings for 2 slices each We ordered * Californian chicken * Peri-peri chicken * Cheesy chicken * Meat blast Everything tasted heavenly. And the best part is you can order a single slice of 18/24 inch pizza. Yeah, you heard that right. We also tried their Garlic bread, Red sauce pasta and Choco lava. The garlic bread was amazing. The pasta was baked one. Little bland in taste and pasta can be cooked more They also have a wide range of shakes and mocktails to offer Peanut butter shake is a must-try