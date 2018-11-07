Whoever said nothing good ever happens after 2 am obviously knew very little about late night food delivery spots. Whether you're looking for pizza or ice cream, swing them by on your favourite food delivery app and get them home. Plus, they're perfect for your Netflix nights.
These Late Night Food Delivery Spots Are Legit Our True 3AM Friends
New York Slice
New York Slice delivers pizzas by the slice and you can fold 'em like Joey. No grease or excess of cheese, these slices are just like how they are made in New York. Along with pizzas, get your fill of Strombolis, chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, fries, and garlic bread. They deliver till 2.30 am, so go wild!
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Cream Stone
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Istah - Sizzling Shawarmas
Does shawarma make you go weak in the knees? Istah Sizzling Shawarmas might just be an answer for your midnight shawarma cravings. With several outlets in the tech belt (Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur), most of them run till 3 am. Want more than shawarma? Check out Sabah which is very much like the shawarma, but with extra bits of the awesome inside. Grilled meat, boiled eggs, French fries, jalapeños, black olives and onions — pep, crunch, and umami goodness. It’s the same size as the shawarma, but a lot more filling — so take note.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Charcoal BBQ
While Charcoal delivers till 3 am, we recommend visiting the restaurant for its fun ambience. But otherwise, just get it delivered. the Minute Tender Loin Steaks will keep you upbeat throughout the night, and don't forget to end your meal with Grilled Pineapple with Vanilla Ice Cream. The pineapple is topped with cinnamon that goes really well with the ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Chicha's
Craving Midnight biryani? Check out Chicha's that's open till 2 am. Gotta love the weekend specials because there’s haleem, marag, and paya to be had. Popular for its Khatti Dal, Gurda Fry, and quirky Hyderabadi ambience, Chicha’s will offer you more than just biryani. Arrive with a hefty appetite, order the specials along with a Masala Coke and eat away.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
The Bake Factory
- Price for two: ₹ 500
