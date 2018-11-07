These Late Night Food Delivery Spots Are Legit Our True 3AM Friends

Does shawarma make you go weak in the knees? Istah Sizzling Shawarmas might just be an answer for your midnight shawarma cravings. With several outlets in the tech belt (Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur), most of them run till 3 am. Want more than shawarma? Check out Sabah which is very much like the shawarma, but with extra bits of the awesome inside. Grilled meat, boiled eggs, French fries, jalapeños, black olives and onions — pep, crunch, and umami goodness. It’s the same size as the shawarma, but a lot more filling — so take note.