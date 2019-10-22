Can You Finish A Monster Pizza? Drop By Pretty Little Pizza Place Now!

Hey foodies, La Pino'z Pizza is a Two Stored place, Cutely decorated and spacious. Food: * Paneer, Sweet Corn & Cheese quesadilla - As it has sweet corn in it the whole quesadilla was so sweet. *Cheese Garlic Bread - Bread was so soft and the best it was. * Paneer, Corn Taco’s - I felt it was the same as a quesadilla, there is no much difference. * Monster Pizza - The biggest pizza which you imagine in your dreams is here finally. It’s 24” inch pizza - Which can easily serve 12 to 14 people. Best for larger groups, birthday parties. You can customise as you wish too. * Choco Lava - Obviously the best 😍 Service - Was a little slow, as they had many Zomato orders. Ambiance - 4/5 Service - 3/5 Food - 4/5 Overall - 4/5