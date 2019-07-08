Explore This Adorable Cafe For Aamzing Food And Romantic Evenings!

With live music playing in the background and you sitting next to a tree with ambient lighting makes the evening a lot more romantic. My fellow bloggers and I were here for a food review session. Juri Cafe and Bar has both indoor and outdoor seating. The cafe and Bar can be visited by both family and friends and the place will not leave you disappointed. The session started with some drool-worthy mocktails. A set of different varieties of lemonades were served such as the peach Lemonade, country Lemonade, virgin mojito to name a few and a lot more. Moving on starters were served, the panner Tikka was a head Turner as it was served on a grill with the smoke oozing. The paneer was soft and was teasing our taste buds. The other starters that were served were the Arancini cheese balls and the Veg Quesadillas. We were not allowed to complain as it was scrumptious. It was time for the main course and we opted only for a farm fresh pizza as our stomachs were full just having the starters and the mocktails. The pizza had the right amount of topping not less or not more. Though my stomach was full I managed to eat about 4 slices of pizza as it was unavoidable. My favourite part of the session was the deserts. We got our hands on the shahi tukda, ras malai cheesecake and the chocolate mud pie with vanilla ice cream. The deserts made the session more lively.