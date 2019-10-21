Malnadu Kitchen: A Perfect Stop That Offers Amazing Andhra Cuisine In The City!

Someone who is very much fond of Andhra cuisine? And are you just searching for the best place for Andhra style dishes? Then, this is a perfect place for your cravings. Malnadu Kitchen, situated in Hoyasala Inn is the place I recommend strongly because it offers the best food So let me start with the Ambience. I m very much impressed with the interior decors. They were very well decorated. Every corner of the place was so beautifully designed which drags the attention. The total area with dim light will perfectly suit the surroundings for your food cravings. There is a mocktail counter kind at a corner with various kinds of flavoured drinks. And yea the most attractive thing that grabbed my attention is. They provided a hand sanitizer on every table. Coming to the starters Recommended: Kara kara kodi Golinchina mamsam Fish tikka Peshwa paneer Biryani: Bagara Annam with mutton dalcha was best Chicken dum biryani was good At the end, Gulab Jamun and double ka meeta was fabulous.