Aazebo's Mixed Platter One Can't Miss Out On!

Numerous places serving Arabian food are popping up in every nook and corner of the city. Aazebo has come up with its second Branch in Tolichowki. This Place is a two-storied restaurant with one section dedicated to Men and the other section is the family section. We started off with Marag which is a mutton broth and is complimentary. Then we had grilled fish which was really delicious. The fish was cooked perfectly and served with hummus and pita. Really enjoyed the beautifully marinated fish. Aazebo special faham chicken: this was another delight. Rich and creamy in taste. Then we had the Aazebo mixed platter which consists of chicken, mutton, fish and prawns. Every dish had a distinct flavour. This platter is enough for 5-6 people. Mutton mandi: the juicy mutton mandi is something that I enjoyed. The mutton literally fell off the bone. The mandi rice was extremely flavourful and light on the stomach. Loved it. We finished our meal with Fruit ka meetha which literally has an entire family pack of vanilla ice cream. Can easily be shared by 6-7 people. This dessert is slightly on the sweeter side so if you are okay with that then this is the best for you. Overall we had a lovely time. Loved the floor seating with personal compartments.