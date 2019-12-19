A Paradise For All The Vegetarians In Gachibowli

It is not every day that I visit a pure vegetarian restaurant and go gaga over their food. Masala Republic is one such place. Visited them last week to review their food and was bowled over. A new venture by Dadus group to satisfy all your modern, fusion & classic vegetarian cravings. Not to miss out on their chaat section. "Old city to Hi-tech city" ( Dahi Bhalla) was one heck of a dish. The management has executed a very well balanced menu of more than 100 items. So you got something for everyone. Being a Dadus venture I don't need to speak about their desserts section. Overall an amazing to visit with family & friends over a hearty veg meal.