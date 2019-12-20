Miraj Cinema's In Bala Nagar Is Where You Should Watch A New Movie Today

Looking to take your movie viewing experience to the next level? Head to Miraj Cinema’s all-new multiplex in A2A Central Mall, Balanagar. The multiplex has four screens and is geared to not only give you an enjoyable cinema experience but also ensure that you do it in style!

We’re sure you can’t say no to watching a movie in a theater with Dolby Atmos Sound System, Barco laser projectors and comfortable recliners that are going to make you wish you can take them home. This one of a kind multiplex with an avant-garde style interior also has something cool in store for all you foodies. If the regular popcorn and such aren’t your idea of movie snacks, then Chef Corner is where you should head. Be it gourmet sandwiches, delicious pasta, burgers or small bites like nachos and fries — you can get it all here. We've tried their Maharaja Burger which comes with two juicy patties and lots of lettuce and cheese. In fact, you get exotic mocktails too. We’d suggest heading there well before your movie starts, so you have enough time to binge on tasty treats throughout the movie.

Another thing worth mentioning — Miraj is probably the only multiplex in Hyderabad which allows you to place your order directly to the seats. Through their Beat The Q, you can literally beat the queue and place your order on large devices installed across the lobby. You can pay at your seat. Easy-peasy!