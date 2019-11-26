With Massive Seating & Amazing Quick Bites, This Cafe Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

If anyone asks for a cafe to go in we have plenty of them on the mouth tip, a new one has added in the list named as "Iron Hill Cafe". These days most of the cafes are concentrating only any one of the aspects either the ambience or the food. But the Iron Hill Cafe has excelled in both with a massive outdoor seating and cosy indoor seating, where it shows they are telling the customers to be more nature-friendly by spending some quality time under the fresh breeze and the kisses of sunshine. Talking about the cafe Iron hill cafe is located in the by lanes of Hitech city, near to Ratnadeep Supermarket. Though you know how Hitech city is super jammed with traffic all the time, you won't be able to hear so many noises. The place has a huge alfresco seating with a seating capacity of 30-40 ppl, whereas inside they can easily accommodate around 10/15 ppl. The Ambiance is also simple and beautiful with minimalistic lighting and wall paintings. Coming to the food Section they have a huge variety of items in their menu starting with Coffee, Muesli Bowls, Pancakes, Waffles, Pizza, Burger & Rice bowls as well. Let's start with Muesli Bowl which was very tasty with the milk and tinge of banana and whip cream on top of it. Next was "10 star" which is chicken sausages tossed in in house sauce and dips and wrapped in an omelette. The presentation was too good, but the sauce content was a bit over dominating the dish with the bbq sweet tinge. "Cheese Veg Fiesta" with Mushroom, bell peppers and broccoli with lost of cheese and wrapped in a fluffy Omelette. Next was "Exotic parsley fish" where the fish is well marinated with the parsley mixture and shallow fried until its perfectly done. The fish was very soft and juicy enough. Next item was the "Wasabi Prawns", not a big fan of wasabi so cannot judge on it. Next was the "Evil Banana Waffle" where fluffy waffle topped with Nutella and Banana. But you could smell the Egg Odor which has to be taken care for the waffle. Next was "Chocolate City" again fluffy waffle with lots of chocolate syrup and nuts. Next item was the "Bombay Sandwich" Sandwich nicely stuffed with mashed potato, tomato slice and green chutney, which turned out to be good. Next was "Peri Peri Sandwich", this is my favourite pick over here as it has got all the flavours in it with spices. Next was Pancakes in which "Hola Nutella & All is Red" is my favourite picks. Next was the Burgers which had come in were "Dennis Burger & Hangover Burger (Non-Veg)" which were good and tasty enough. Next came in the "Jamaican Jerk Chicken Rice" which came in with the herb rice which was extremely paired and tasted well. Next is "Veg Au gratin" I'm in totally love with this dish. This one was a masterpiece, hands down to chef. Next was the showstopper "Namma South Ghee roast Pulav" which is kind of fusion with gun powder and mutton pulav which came out very good. It was so good that we could not resist ordering another portion of it. Few Mocktails were very good whereas few were not up to the mark. Well, this is my honest opinion on the new set up of Iron Hill Cafe. Do visit this place and experience the happy eating. Hope you all liked it. Ambience:- 5/5 Food:- 4/5 Service:- 4/5 Overall Experience:- 4/5 VFM:- 5/5