A Cute Little Bake Shop With Beautiful Interiors & Yum Hot Chocolate!

In my quest to explore new cafes came across The Willow a beautiful cafe set in the lanes of Banjara hills. Set in the lanes of Banjara hills road no. 3 behind times house. The first impression is it's a small place but with beautifully done interiors with a bit of greenery, cosy sitting, and positive vibes. I wanted to try their hot chocolate and butterbeer. Rich chocolate and dense - the way I like my hot chocolate. They make a chocolate ganache and then blend it for hot chocolate hence the dense feel which gives a very good after taste as well. Now coming to butterbeer. All the Harry Potter fans would have heard about butterbeer. This is the first place to serve the same in Hyderabad. To start with butterbeer is a non-alcoholic drink. It incorporates Cream Soda ( vanilla-based syrup), homemade Butterscotch candy and browned butter, all blended with cold cream. It is then topped with freshly whipped dairy cream and crushed butterscotch candy. Someone with a sweet tooth would relish it. The brownie was good as well as not the best in town. They also bake their breads. And would visit them again for their sourdough pizza and definitely for hot chocolate and butterbeer. Every 2nd weekend they do theme dinners.