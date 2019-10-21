Now Happiness Comes In A Jar At Cream Stone!

Happiness in a Jar 🍯 @creamstone needs no introduction, still to be generous, Cream Stone is one of the leading Ice Cream brands when it comes to taste, innovation and new flavours! Recently they've come up with 5 of the best flavours blended and stored I side a mini jar which not only looks cute but also shocks you with its awesome taste 🤤 ✨Flavours: 🍯 Shocking Current 🍯 Nutella Crunch 🍯 Dark Trouble 🍯 Choco Almond 🍯 Red Velvet (not there in the picture). My fav is Shocking Current, followed by every other flavour 😍 Do try these out at your nearest @creamstone outlet 📍