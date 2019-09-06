Shop, Eat, Sightsee And Soak Up The Old City For Under INR 1,000

We started our day early and with a good appetite at Govind Dosa (also known as Govind Ki Bandi). We ate a plate of Butter Masala Dosa which was served along with two types of chutney. We carefully dug in because the dosa was piping hot and spicy. But with a bottle of water in our kitty, we were sorted. We spent INR 60 here and were left with INR 940.

Do note that this kiosk is always crowded, and we recommend you visit it between 6.30 am and 7.30 am because the first batch of their dosas is the best.