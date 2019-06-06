Paradise For Italian Cuisine In Jubliee Hills

Italian cuisine made it's marked already in Hyderabad. With a lot of new places emerging every day. Yet there are very few places that have been serving Italian delicacies from ages. I guess Flying Spaghetti Monster has made its mark already in it. It's more than 3 years that this place started serving some authentic food and yet both the quality & service is up to mark. Though all the food served was amazing. Few of my favourites are: -Funghi Ripieni Di Pollo: Mushroom stuffed with chicken, mozzarella baked with parmesan. -Crespelle Di Funghi, Crespelle Di Pollo: Crepes stuffed with mozzarella, mushrooms/veggies/chicken, besciamella sauce served in a mix of cream & Napoli sauce -Polpettine Al Sugo: Pasta added with Special Italian Meatballs made of beef cooked in a tomato ragu. -Supremo(chicken): Cream sauce pasta made with mushroom, sun-dried tomatoes, parmesan cheese & Napoletana sauce with Chicken as an add-on. -Pesto Genovese: Traditional Genovese pesto sauce made from basil, pine nuts, parmesan. In addition to these, they have wide variants of thin crust pizzas which we can definitely call as slices of heaven. Not to forget the amazing desserts they served. They have five desserts available on the menu. Paola's Tiramisu, The Bomb, Sizzling Brownie, Pannacotta, No-Bake Blueberry Cheesecake Sorry, I can't pick one of these as all these desserts are amazing and definitely going to satisfy your sweet tooth.