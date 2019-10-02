Enjoy Pan-Indian Dishes Served Overlooking An Amazing View In Jubilee Hills!

Located at Film nagar, so the sky kitchen is a rooftop restaurant with an absolutely amazing and pleasant ambience, offering spectacular views of the vast green landscapes, perfect for a relaxed dining experience! In frame: Chilli chicken with basil sauce Lip-smacking flavors in this perfectly cooked chilli chicken make it an absolute delight! The chicken was tender, juicy and basil sauce rightly enhanced the whole dish with its sweet yet savory touch! Try out and customize your own wok box by @wokstarsind at @sotheskykitchen . From rice to noodles to sauces and toppings you can create your own box! Non-veg platter and galauti kababs : the non-veg platter was my favourite dish on the table. The meat was tender and flavorful, however, galauti kababs were not living up to the name.