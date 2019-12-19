Curious to taste Pakistani cuisine? Head over to Peshawar — a restaurant in Lakdikapul to devour kebabs, botis, biryani and more.
Meat Lovers, Feast On Flavours Straight From Peshawar At This Restaurant In Lakdikapul
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Great For
Shortcut
Curious to taste Pakistani cuisine? Head over to Peshawar — a restaurant in Lakdikapul to devour kebabs, botis, biryani and more.
What Makes It Awesome
This restaurant is bringing aromatic flavors of Pakistani cuisine straight from Peshawar to Hyderabad and we're all about trying out new tastes. With a clean and classy ambience, this restaurant is known for great food, good quantity, and budget-friendly prices. We're loving the teak wood furniture and the royal vibe it's giving out. If you're heading there during this Ramzan season, then you're in for a gastronomic treat. We recommend their mutton biryani which is cooked to perfection. Love kebabs? They have lots of choices to choose from — Peshawari Boti Kebab, Mutton Chapli Kebab, Peshawari Seekh Kebab, etc. Want more? You should also try their Dum Pukht which is a mutton gravy cooked with Persian slow cooking techniques. To seal the deal, chomp on their Badam Halwa to end things on a sweet note.
What Could Be Better
We found the way they serve food quite different. If you're ordering rice items, you won't be given any cutlery which, we think, should be looked into.
Pro-Tip
Being a very popular restaurant, we advise you to book a table to avoid waiting. They also have a takeaway counter which means you get to enjoy the authentic flavors in the comfort of your home.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Comments (0)