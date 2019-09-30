TBH, photography is great fun. Everyone can do it, but not like a pro. If you're thinking about becoming a pro and acing the skill, check out these photography classes in Hyderabad that'll teach you the basics and everything else you need to know to get clicking like a professional.
Aim, Focus & Click: Ace Photography By Hitting Up These Classes In Hyderabad
SIA Photography
One of the most popular photography classes in Hyderabad, SIA Photography will teach the basics of photography and give you a strong foundation to pursue this hobby professionally. These folks organise photo-walks and classroom session from 10 am to 5 pm where you also be given participation certificate. They charge INR 4,000 for eight hours of a classroom session and unlimited photo-walks every weekend. Ring them up for all the deets.
9 Blocks Photography
9 Blocks Photography will help you ace photography by teaching you everything you need to know about the art and techniques from ace photo-journalist Krishnendu Halder. Their classes are a combination of theory and practical sessions for an in-depth knowledge plus you can also practice during their events. Sounds good? Check out their website or call them up.
Manorama Art & Design School
Manorama Art & Design School in Punjagutta is perfect for newbies as well as amateurs. If you have a camera on your hand, these folks will help you get five stars in your photography skills. You're going to learn about your camera, types of lights and its effects, focus, depth, exposure, white balance, and other essential tools to capture those picture-perfect moments. Once you're done with your basics, they're going to talk about various fields where you get in as a professional photographer and help you out with it.
Rajan School Of Photography
This photography school believes in 'learning by doing' and if you're the kind who learns best with practical exposure, you're in good hands. Rajan's School Of Photography will brush up all the basics quickly and take you around exposing you to real-life situations with just your camera. One of the most sought after photography schools, students from here won national and international photography honors, which include Licentiate-ship and Associate-ship of Royal Photographic Society of United Kingdom, Artiste Federation International de L'Art Photographique of Belgium, India International Photographic Council (IIPC) of New Delhi, India and Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) of Kolkata, India. This place is also the authorised training centre for Canon India and offers Canon Go-Pro fundamental workshops on digital photography.
PATSAV
Want to take up photography as a career or just want to hone your skills? PATSAV will help you in doing all that. PATSAV will train you to use different types of cameras and video devices, teach you all the nuances of photography, and let your skill do all the talking. They're located in two areas in Hyderabad, Abids, and Gachibowli.
