Aim, Focus & Click: Ace Photography By Hitting Up These Classes In Hyderabad

This photography school believes in 'learning by doing' and if you're the kind who learns best with practical exposure, you're in good hands. Rajan's School Of Photography will brush up all the basics quickly and take you around exposing you to real-life situations with just your camera. One of the most sought after photography schools, students from here won national and international photography honors, which include Licentiate-ship and Associate-ship of Royal Photographic Society of United Kingdom, Artiste Federation International de L'Art Photographique of Belgium, India International Photographic Council (IIPC) of New Delhi, India and Federation of Indian Photography (FIP) of Kolkata, India. This place is also the authorised training centre for Canon India and offers Canon Go-Pro fundamental workshops on digital photography.

