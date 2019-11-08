Local Talk With LBB: A Candid Conversation With Pranav Chaganty

Hyderabad has been known for biryani for ages. Because it's rich and vibrant just like the city. For Pranav, the place that serves the best is Bawarchi at RTC Cross Road in Nallakunta; the only original Bawarchi with a sign that says 'no branches' and many certificates proclaiming it the best biryani hub in the city. Whether you are a non-vegetarian or not, this place has tons of varieties to serve you.

