Have you come across the two-letter rap (Na and Ma) with a touch of pakka local tunes? If yes, you know who Pranav Chaganty is. From breaking the barrier for regional rap through films like Kaala to making his way to the hearts of netizens with a rap on Panipuri, LBB catches up with the 29-year-old rapper as he talks about his love for Irani chai, music and a lot more about Hyderabad.
Local Talk With LBB: A Candid Conversation With Pranav Chaganty
The Moonshine Project Tops The List
When asked about his favourite venue for live music? Pranav picked The Moonshine Project, a resto-pub and lounge café that keeps on conducting concerts by versatile musicians. Although the city has a happening music scene, there are just a few places that are dedicated to regional music.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Prism Follows Up
The second on the list for him is Prism Club & Kitchen in Gachiwbowli. With a high-energy vibe, this place serves as your music escape in the city with one of the biggest dance floors in the country.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Irani Chai or Filter Coffee
For Pranav, it's Irani chai for life. He likes how it represents the essence of Hyderabad. So, where would he like to grab a cup? Well, Café Niloufer is his choice because of its authenticity.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Pootharekulu over Khubani Ka Meetha
Which sweet resembles Pranav Chaganty? He was quick to reply, Pootharekulu because of how it got originated and is made in Andhra style; a dessert unique to its destination. He also loves tucking into sweets from Dadu's Mithai Vatika.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Bawarchi
Hyderabad has been known for biryani for ages. Because it's rich and vibrant just like the city. For Pranav, the place that serves the best is Bawarchi at RTC Cross Road in Nallakunta; the only original Bawarchi with a sign that says 'no branches' and many certificates proclaiming it the best biryani hub in the city. Whether you are a non-vegetarian or not, this place has tons of varieties to serve you.
- Price for two: ₹ 750
