Ironhill Cafe In Hi Tech City Is Worth Every Penny!

Near Madhapur has got a very new café called Iron Hill which serves delicious food and awesome beverages at mind-blowing price points! The ambience is pretty amazing! Come with buddies/bae/family/kids for breakfast, brunch, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. They've got something for everyone. Starting with, Starter's *One of the best Museli Bowl. *Interestingly Delicious, the sausages and sauce was next level! *Cheesy Veg Fiesta was nice. Peri-peri paneer was inviting and addictive as well. * Exotic parsley fish bite was super soft and had a subtle taste. #Sandwich * That mint masala chutney in Bombay Sandwich and that Peri Peri Chicken Sandwich was of next level. #Burger's * Dennis Burger & Hangover Burger were inviting and every bite had that WOW factor in it. I don't know why I loved the veg burger more than chicken one. #Pizza's *Iron hill cafe delight pizza & Chilli Chicken Pizza were decent and made how it was meant to be. Must say, the chef was playing with flavours. That sauce and cheese on Chicken pizza were amazing. #Main course * Veg Au Gratin, Cilantro Rice bowl & Southern Combo Platter was COMPLETELY WORTH TYE PRICE. I think the southern Combo was of 129₹ only. Wonderful taste at Jaw-dropping price. #Waffle * Earth wind & fire & Don't tell mommy were simply delicious. Made up to the mark! Yes, ofc 'Earth wind and fire win! #Drinks Signature blast Mocha, Iron hill brownie, Nuttie frappe are the recommended here. Tho coffee lovers would enjoy this.