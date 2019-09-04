In the Frame: Scrambled Eggs. My Kinda Breakfast every day. Scrambled Eggs with Toasted Bread and Butter. Cooking scrambled eggs is a challenge, Never overcook them. It contains some milk and cream. Simple Seasoning and Parsley. This scrambled eggs at Guilt Trip, film Nagar outlet was a Perfect selection for me as a Breakfast option. Loved it 👌 Location: Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. Price: 160/- Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Guilt Trip's Scrambled Eggs Is Too Die For!
