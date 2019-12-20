Step Out Of Your Comfort Zone & Get Fit At This Gym In Srinagar Colony

Pulse8 Gym

Kachiguda, Hyderabad
Yelluka's Arcade, 3rd Floor, Above Muthoot Finance, Barkatpura, Kachiguda, Hyderabad

Are you someone who needs to be pushed to work out? Pulse8 Gym is your battlefield then. Known for their firm (yet fun) and well-trained coaches, this gym is where you can go for cardio, strength-training, stamina-building. Of course, we always recommend to go for a free trial, but when that's sorted, hit up this gym which is open 5am onwards. 

With constant encouragement, weight and flexibility checks, for INR 1,700 per month, this place is perfect if holistic workouts to build endurance is what you're looking for. The equipment is up-to-date, and they've got everything from treadmills, elliptical, cross trainer, weights, etc. Plus, the gym has a spacious stretching area that you can flex at. Sounds like a plan? 

Apart from an outlet in Srinagar, Himayatnagar, and Barkhatpura. 

Pulse8 Gym

Yousufguda, Hyderabad
Plot 124, 4th Floor, Above Heritage Fresh, Srinagar Colony Main Road, Yousufguda, Hyderabad

