Quench Your Thirst With These Popsicles This Summer!

I really love places which serves ice creams, sorbets or Gelatos in natural flavours without artificial add-ins to it. House of pops is that one kind of a place which offers you almost every fruit-flavoured sorbets. I've been to this place on a sunny day to relish their cool sorbets. So, I've got my hands on the black grape, Oreo,sitaphal & monitor flavoured sorbets. In which, my favourite has to be sitaphal as it tasted exactly like fruit. I didn't felt like I was having a sorbet. This sitaphal sorbet is made out of sitaphal's fruit pulp & you can get that exact taste of the fruit. Try this & thank me later😛. I am not a big fan of black grapes, but I liked the sorbet here which had a bit of sourness & sweetness packed in every bite. Oreo flavoured one has to be the best-presented sorbet. Because they injected an Oreo biscuit into a sorbet which made the sorbet look so beautiful. I also loved the mojito flavoured one. It was actually a mint flavoured one. Instead of drinking mojito,i' d always prefer having this😛. THANKS, House Of Pops!