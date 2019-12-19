Cabs Are So Yesterday! These Bike Taxis Are The New Cool Thing

Promising you gusts of fresh wind, safety along with shower caps and helmets, Rapido is probably India's first bike taxi service that is purely dedicated to providing bike taxis only. Affordable, safe, and offering you last mile commute options, this startup has finally launched its services in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. For shorter distances especially, Rapido works wonders and is often cheaper than an auto as it costs INR 5 per km. The best part about this service is you can mark your most-visited destination or regular routes to book a ride seamlessly, and if a bike captain (Yup, that's what they call their bike drivers), you can find a ride less than your usual waiting time.

Peak hours traffic can be the absolute worst if you're taking a car or bus, but with a bike, navigating even through the thickest of traffic is easy-peasy. So, why wait for a cab that cancels on you when you can Rapido?