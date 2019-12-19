Gongura Chicken Biryani To Mushroom Biryani: This Iconic Joint Serves Up Amazing Biryani

For nearly 15 years now, Rayudu Biryani House in Moti Nagar has been serving up Andhra-style biryani and it’s where we order our Sunday lunch from. This iconic joint is super popular with the locals and they choose this place over any other biryani joint, and we'll tell you why. The place is usually crowded so be prepared to queue up and wait for your turn. Since there is barely any seating area, we recommend going for a takeaway or ordering it in.

Try their Gongura Chicken Biryani, Avakaai Chicken Biryani, Gongura Mutton Biryani, and Kheema Biryani and you will forget your favourite Hyderabadi biryani places. Vegetarians, we have good news for you. Their Mushroom Biryani is always a great idea, and we love how it comes with a generous helping of button mushroom and double masala. Really very little can go wrong here. Their biryani is priced INR 120 upwards, and two people can easily share one plate. So talking about value for money, it cannot get better than this. While you are at it, try their Tangdi Kebabs, Andhra Chicken Fry, Paneer Manchuria, and Mushroom Masala.

