Want To Feast On A Luxurious Meal & Delicious Drinks? Head To These Restaurants In Trident

If you're the kind of person who says desi khaana is the best khaana, then you will love eating at Kanak. Their menu consists of best-selected dishes prepared with love by chefs who are trained in the art of Indian gastronomy. Along with their signature dishes like kadak roomali and dum ka chicken, they also have a Chai Bar where you can indulge in freshly brewed Darjeeling, Assam, Kashmiri Khawa and other premium teas.

