Undoubtedly, Trident is one of the most famous 5-star Hotels in not just Hyderabad but also in our country. Located in the uber-posh area of Hitech city, Trident Hotel is a landmark that is famous for its contemporary indoors and excellent fine dining experience. Fancy a meal under a regal chandelier? Pick one from their many fine-dining restaurants and chomp your way to glory.
Want To Feast On A Luxurious Meal & Delicious Drinks? Head To These Restaurants In Trident
Amara
In Sanskrit, Amara stands for 'eternal' which is what we think the food here tastes like. From regional Hyderabadi dishes like tawa murgh lehsooni and shammi shikhampuri to aromatic flavors from the Far-East like Tangra Chili Chicken and assorted caesar salads, this restaurant offers only the finest delicacies. They have both a-la-carte and buffet option which gets brownie points from our side.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Tuscany
Kanak
If you're the kind of person who says desi khaana is the best khaana, then you will love eating at Kanak. Their menu consists of best-selected dishes prepared with love by chefs who are trained in the art of Indian gastronomy. Along with their signature dishes like kadak roomali and dum ka chicken, they also have a Chai Bar where you can indulge in freshly brewed Darjeeling, Assam, Kashmiri Khawa and other premium teas.
Ninety Six
Planning to crash at a bar with your squad? This sleek and stylish bar at Trident offers an exclusive selection of finest liquor. Sip on a classic cocktail, a Ninety Six house special, a single malt, American whiskey, or just allow their bartenders to mix up a drink to suit your mood. Not just alcohol, their cold coffees, and speciali-teas are also irresistible.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
