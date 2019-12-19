This Farm Cafe In Jubilee Hills Is For Those Of You Who Love Eating Clean & Healthy

We can easily say that it's been quite a bit of time since we've spotted a cafe like Sage. Extremely warm service and mellow (in a good way) ambience will keep you hooked to Sage, for sure. Almost tucked in the basement-like area of a home, Sage welcomes you to an outdoor space with wooden seating. Take your pet and a book and spend a quaint afternoon, or step into their indoors where books and simple decor light up the space. We have been hearing great things about their whole wheat pizza and had to try it. So, we started our meal with Protein Punch Salad. This is an interesting twist to your regular salad as it comes with cucumber, gongura leaves, pumpkin seeds, and feta. Very fresh, indeed! We quickly moved on to Ridge Gourd & Chilli Pizza — this thin crust pizza will get you addicted to healthy versions of pizza. While we honestly wouldn't mind pizza in any form, do check out their Grilled Fish or Bisibelebath too. We ended our meal with Chili Kombucha (Must try), Coffee & Coconut.

Want to try something bizarro? Go for the Coriander and Pomegranate ice cream, which is basically coriander ice cream with pomegranate coulis. Now this one is full of surprises.