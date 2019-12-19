Shakti - The Sandwich Shop An Amazing Place For A Quick Bite!

Fast Food Restaurants

Shakti

Begumpet, Hyderabad
₹ ₹ ₹ 

May Fair Building, 1-8-303/34/G-6, SP Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place Shakti, located amongst other places is actually one of it's kind. The menu here consists of mouthwatering varieties of dishes, served at surprisingly reasonable prices. This makes the place, a ready to go to option for a quick snack, or a meet with friends. The taste of food was really lip-smacking. We have ordered the fries with a tinge of salsa cheese, and couldn't stop ourselves from gobbling more. And the pizzas here, are so yummy and that too are VERY VERY reasonable prices!

What Could Be Better?

On an overall scale , the place was really good with neat and simple ambience . The staff here are also quite polite.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae, Kids

