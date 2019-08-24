Attack Your Friends With Snowballs & Slide Down The Snow At This Zone

Fancy playing in the snow? Ditch Snow World, and head over to Ski Capital in Sarath City Capital Mall. Dress up in jackets and snow boots and enter an arena full of snow. Slide down into snow or make snowballs and attack all your friends, slyly but surely. They've got zorbing balls too, so make sure to experience the best of snow-fun. The entire arena is decked up with sleighs, snowmen, penguins, and polar bears. While their in-house cafe will sort your hunger with pizza, noodles, and basic nibbles, they've got a DJ Dance Floor (we wonder why!), that belts out music, occasionally. We see no reason to get on the stage for we totally intend to roll in the snow.

At the moment, they're charging INR 471 for an unlimited time. You can grab your snow boots and jackets from the counter, and head inside. They say Winter is coming!