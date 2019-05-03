Spinach Corn Sandwich That Will Make You Fall In Love With Your Greens

Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

This place is the best in town Hyderabad for all those who love cold coffee or any kind of coffee. They brew their own coffee which is the top rated in town. Excellent ambience peaceful vibes and delicious food. Brownie blend pitcher is enough to make you sear for long and enjoy your work during weekdays. It is located at Banjara Hills. One must try out if they love coffee here at The Roastery Coffee House.

What Could Be Better?

More place to seat and interiors could be renovated.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

