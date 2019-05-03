Spinach Corn Sandwich That Will Make You Fall In Love With Your Greens

This place is the best in town Hyderabad for all those who love cold coffee or any kind of coffee. They brew their own coffee which is the top rated in town. Excellent ambience peaceful vibes and delicious food. Brownie blend pitcher is enough to make you sear for long and enjoy your work during weekdays. It is located at Banjara Hills. One must try out if they love coffee here at The Roastery Coffee House.
More place to seat and interiors could be renovated.
