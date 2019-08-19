Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio

img-gallery-featured
Music & Dance Academies

Steps Dance Studio

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.7

Plot 16, 8-2-675/1-B, Road 13, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Steps Dance Studio is easily one of the best dance studios in Hyderabad. Offering various forms of dance like ballet, jazz ballet, funk, Zumba, jazz-funk, this is where you'll learn to move like a bawse! This dance studio has well-trained instructors and guest instructors like Taylor Gordon, Lauren Cox, Anjuli, Jade Naidu. And the best part? This 18-year-old dance studio brings you training from mad talented peeps of Broadway Dance Centre all the way from NYC. Now that you think about it, learning dance is becoming more fun, but technique and form are important too. Which you'll learn here.

Ballroom dancing on your mind? Sign up for their classes and you're sure to twist. And no, not your ankle. They also offer a certificate programme in dance if you're seeking something on a professional level. And not just that, these folks offer classes for kids, summer classes, and private classes too. 

Pro-Tip

Steps Dance Studio has its branches in Banjara Hills, Trimulgherry, and Gachibowli. Pick the one that's closest to you, and get waltzing! 

Other Outlets

Steps Dance Studio

Secunderabad, Telangana

Plot 3, Ground Floor, Next To RTO Office, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

Steps Dance Studio

Gachibowli, Hyderabad

2-48/101, 1st Floor, Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default
Music & Dance Academies

Steps Dance Studio

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.7

Plot 16, 8-2-675/1-B, Road 13, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 2 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Steps Dance Studio

Secunderabad, Telangana

Plot 3, Ground Floor, Next To RTO Office, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana

image-map-default

Steps Dance Studio

Gachibowli, Hyderabad

2-48/101, 1st Floor, Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default