Ballet, Hip Hop & Salsa: Ace Those Moves Like A Pro At This Dance Studio

Steps Dance Studio is easily one of the best dance studios in Hyderabad. Offering various forms of dance like ballet, jazz ballet, funk, Zumba, jazz-funk, this is where you'll learn to move like a bawse! This dance studio has well-trained instructors and guest instructors like Taylor Gordon, Lauren Cox, Anjuli, Jade Naidu. And the best part? This 18-year-old dance studio brings you training from mad talented peeps of Broadway Dance Centre all the way from NYC. Now that you think about it, learning dance is becoming more fun, but technique and form are important too. Which you'll learn here.

Ballroom dancing on your mind? Sign up for their classes and you're sure to twist. And no, not your ankle. They also offer a certificate programme in dance if you're seeking something on a professional level. And not just that, these folks offer classes for kids, summer classes, and private classes too.