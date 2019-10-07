Iron Hill cafe, located amidst the ever-busy and bustling lanes of Madhapur. The cafe is a perfect spot to find yourself a cozy atmosphere with minimal decor and one of the best fresh brews! The place is also pocket-friendly In the frame: Signature latte Not a coffee person but this signature latte was foamy, creamy and light! Evil banana waffles: They were pretty okay. They were a little soggy and lacked the crunch I was looking for.
Cozy Atmosphere With Minimal Decor & Fresh Brews At IronHill
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Big Group
