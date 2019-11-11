Tandoori Chai, Bun Maska, Kova Bun & More, Drop By This Small Spot In Jubilee Hills!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Clubs

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1212, Ayyappa Society Main Road, Megha Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

CLUBS: Found this small outlet adjacent to Apollo hospital, jubilee hills. They have a variety of items at a nominal cost. Tried the kova bun and tandoori chai. The kova bun was good with a little sourness from the bun and mild sweet from kova. The tandoori chai was good as well and the making process was a delight to watch. If you're around that area, do give this a try.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Fast Food Restaurants

Clubs

Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

1212, Ayyappa Society Main Road, Megha Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default