CLUBS: Found this small outlet adjacent to Apollo hospital, jubilee hills. They have a variety of items at a nominal cost. Tried the kova bun and tandoori chai. The kova bun was good with a little sourness from the bun and mild sweet from kova. The tandoori chai was good as well and the making process was a delight to watch. If you're around that area, do give this a try.
Tandoori Chai, Bun Maska, Kova Bun & More, Drop By This Small Spot In Jubilee Hills!
