A Must Visit For Some Insane Pan-Asian Cuisine In Town

New Pan Asian restaurant in Hyderabad, in the same building as that of fat pigeon, craving for some Pan-Asian delicacy then Chubby Cho should be your go-to place from now. . As you enter you will fell down for the colourful walls, Perfect and clean arrangements of tables, well a rustic ambience with some cool, colourful, and quirky Decor is what we can describe this place. . To start with ordered some mocktails and cocktails as it's summer, well both were really refreshing and Perfect drinks, All the mocktails are a perfect play of flavours. Not to forget the rose flavour of the beachy litchi and perfect pineapple flavour of sunset by the beach. . Moving to the food started with some chicken and veg manchow soup and both were absolutely delicious. . Corn and Asparagus dim sums: These are the perfect veg dim sums I have tasted till date, a thin layer of wrapped making the veggies visible in it, perfectly cooked Chicken Coriander Dim Sums: This purple coloured delicacy is again a must try. Pepper Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese flavoured with pepper, soy sauce, chilli with some sesame oil and red wine. Yummy appetizer to start with. Assorted Mushroom Takrai: Mushrooms seasoned with Kaffir lime leaves, coriander, soy and some green chillies. Crispy mushroom and being a mushroom lover loved this dish. Chicken with Hot basil: it's sauteed chicken with Chinese spices, garlic soy sauce and again wine. The flavour of this is perfect with the right amount of seasoning and Perfectly cooked chicken. Cho's special Jumbo sushi platter: This was by far the best sushi I have tasted, with previous bad experiences of sushi I was a little bit hectic to try this but they didn't disappoint us, loved the salmon, tuna and prawn sushi Moving to the main course: Spicy Korean Ramen Bowl: Udon noodles with roasted chicken, eggs, chopped vegetables and Mushrooms with some spicy sauce, this was by far the best ramen I have tried. Noodles were soft and definitely something we can finish off Malaysian laksa bowl: this is noodle soup Cooked with coconut milk and served with Chicken prawn or pork as per your wish. We opted for the chicken one and it was delicious and the flavour of coconut added a different taste Hunan chicken: This sweet and spicy sauce really complimented the taste of the Khao pad chicken fried rice made from flavouring with garlic. XO noodles: Udon noodles flavoured with chilli sauce American Chop Suey: with very limited options for Chop Suey in Hyderabad, this was really good and a decent one. I tried chop Suey for the first time so not sure about it but it has a little sweet and spicy kinda taste. Moving to the desserts: Water Chestnut Rubies: First of its kind in Hyderabad, with pink water Chestnuts in tapioca flour served with coconut milk and rambutan. A different dessert from the regular stuff and definitely a must try The Great Wall of chocolate cannoli: something like a fried dough roll filled with chocolate and vanilla cream served with a scoop of Ice-cream. Overall a must visit place for all the pan- Asian food lovers and the people who are bored of regular food and want to try some different Flavors.