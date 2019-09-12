The Most Economical Café That Serves Amazing Coffee!

Places with a vast area and less number of tables are my personal favourite. I've visited Ironhill Cafe twice now. Morning and the night. The place has a different vibe altogether. Be it anything, a date, an office meeting, a party without drinks, chilling with friends. This is a perfect place that fits in all the categories. With the wide range of specialty coffees that they have to offer this is a paradise for coffee lovers. And not to forget, they also serve the world-famous Kopi Luwak here. This is the second place that I know in Hyderabad that serves Kopi Luwak. My favourite coffee here was Irish crème, with the perfect crème and caffeine kicks balanced in it.