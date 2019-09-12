Places with a vast area and less number of tables are my personal favourite. I've visited Ironhill Cafe twice now. Morning and the night. The place has a different vibe altogether. Be it anything, a date, an office meeting, a party without drinks, chilling with friends. This is a perfect place that fits in all the categories. With the wide range of specialty coffees that they have to offer this is a paradise for coffee lovers. And not to forget, they also serve the world-famous Kopi Luwak here. This is the second place that I know in Hyderabad that serves Kopi Luwak. My favourite coffee here was Irish crème, with the perfect crème and caffeine kicks balanced in it.
The Most Economical Café That Serves Amazing Coffee!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The cold brews are a bit mild flavoured here, and also they don't have a lot of options for the cold brews. These could be improved.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family
