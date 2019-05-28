Samosa-The Only Triangle Which Makes Me Happy!

Lamakaan is one of the best places to hog without burning your pocket. Also, if you're digging for homely food then, my friend, THIS IS THE PLACE FOR YOU! The ambience has something surreal about it. It's crowded at times but this doesn't affect the charm and peace of this place. They offer self-service and in the end after eating you are supposed to return the utensils. Now, the Samosa with red chutney here is a sheer pleasure. 3 Samosas for 20 bucks and no, mind you, NO COMPROMISE ON TASTE! These Samosas are probably the best I've ever had! Do visit this place for the samosas they offer ♥