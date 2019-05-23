The Most Amazing Coffees At Autumn Leaf Home Studio

The moment you step into Autumn Leaf Home Studio, you’re almost going to forget that you’re in Hyderabad! It’s vast greenery and peaceful ambience reminds you of those places in Pondicherry and Kerala. The place, in fact, is a Chettinad home revamped into a contemporary restaurant that has both outdoor and indoor seating. Huge banyan trees occupy most of the place creating a lot of shade and a breezy atmosphere. The current weather is only adding up to its beauty as you can’t miss visiting here and soaking amidst the greenery. It’s an ideal setting for couples but a group of friends can have some fun too! Coming to the food, most of them that we ordered tasted pretty good. Shrimps were fresh and crisp, chicken wings were fine although a bit too tangy. The grilled chicken was delicious with onion rings and rice 🍚 The burger was good and coffee was best.