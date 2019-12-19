Third Wave Coffee Roasters Has Come To Hyderabad & Here's What To Expect

Bangalore's popular Third Wave Coffee Roasters has just set up its shop in Hyderabad, and naturally, I had to check it out. Tucked inside Jxtapose (a beautiful coworking space in Jubilee Hills), this specialty coffee shop is already attracting coffee fanatics. This is more of an outdoor cafe with a few tables that you can even work out of. It can get super hot during the day, and no amount of water coolers can save the day. If that fits you right, step in. Coffee absolutely takes the centre stage on the menu, and they offer a few nibbles that go well with coffee. Apart from Aeropress, French press, Chemex and pour-overs, they do a range of cappuccinos, lattes, blended coffee, and their own specialties. We went for a Classic Cold Brew, Poabs Estate Organic French Press, and Mangosteen Cold Brew (which is their summer special). While the first few sips of Mangosteen were quite refreshing, the spicy and sharp flavours hit me much later. Not my thing, but for those of you who don't mind a bit of tang in their food or drinks, you might like this. The French Press was quite smooth and we paired it with Mushroom & Broccoli Sandwich, which wooed me enough to go back again. The Classic Cold Brew was a letdown — it was bland and didn't exactly deliver on the flavours it promised. Their specialties like Lavender & Rosemary Sea Salt Mocha and Orange Zest weren't bad though. Having said that, Third Wave has to buckle up, fo sho, if it desires to be touted as one of the best in town.