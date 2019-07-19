It is becoming increasingly important to make people aware of the fact that this world is not just for humans, but for animals too. Here is a list of some of the best animal shelters in Hyderabad that are doing some great work for the animals and someplace you can volunteer at to do your bit for them.
These Shelters & NGOs In Hyderabad Are Keeping Animals Safe & You Could Volunteer Too
Blue Cross
Probably the most popular shelter, Blue Cross has been a home for neglected and abandoned animals in the city. They regularly hold adoption drives to encourage people to give these animals a home. If you find a hurt stray, drop him off at Blue Cross so he can be nursed back to health.
People For Animals
This isn’t any regular shelter. Here, the whole team is very hands-on and perform wildlife rescues, implement animal laws and conduct awareness drives at different platforms. They rehabilitate sick and abused domestic animals and help in fostering. Over the years, they have provided healthy homes for a lot of animals.
GHMC Animal Shelter
The GHMC Animal Shelter is a government-run shelter. There are several locations all over the city. They are always in need of volunteers and can improve their facilities by a great deal. They have a 24-hour vet, who tends to the animals there.
Deven's Hope
Run by Deven Baheti, Deven's Hope is an animal rescue and rehab home. Deven has rescued more than 300 cats and dogs and he also puts up information on adoption drives on Instagram. You can also contribute to this registered NGO in the form of food or money.
