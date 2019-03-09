Planning to go on a gaming trip with your friends? Whether you like arcade gaming, bowling or video games, here is a list of top gaming places in Hyderabad.
Here Is A List Of Gaming Arenas For You To Break A Sweat At
Playmax Interactive
Playmax has been entertaining gamers and their needs since 2003 and if you're a gamer who enjoys playing on supreme range consoles and PCs, this is your getaway. With two branches in the city, Playmax Interactive is often a pro gamer's port of call. Pumped with adrenaline rush and cheers, an hour of gaming at this zone is a fun experience. Gamers indulge in DOTA, Counter Strike with their squad and right now, Fortnite and PUBG are the most sought-after.
High Volt Bowling & Gaming
Located in Tolichowki and Attapur, High Volt has a number of arcade games along with bowling. And you know what's the best part? It has VR gaming too. Games like Bumper Car, Archery, Cricket, Wave Car, 7D are sure to keep you hooked. They have offers all across their games on most of the days, so if you're looking at a budget gaming zone, this has to be your saviour.
Tron Laser Tag Arena
Looking for a gaming arena in Malakpet or Dilsukhnagar? Tron Laser Tag Arena might be your best bet. The neon wall art is quite on point and you're going to say hello to Captain America, Joker, Batman, Spiderman. No fuss, just go in your quirky pyjamas and play on. The price range begins at INR 160 and they also have PS4 and XBOX gaming.
LA Foresta
Now here's a drive in that brings you food with a dash of gaming. LA Foresta in Dilsuknagar has a Playstation Cafe (PS Club) where you can play your way to glory and head to nibble on their best. You can indulge in some VR Gaming too. With a large open screen and a compact ground, you can burn some calories after a sinful meal.
Busters
Kick some ass like a true warrior at Busters — a gaming and bowling lounge in Next Galleria Mall. Gear up for some bowling and dashing cars but when we reached there we found more fun things like VR, Spin & Win, box football, Pirates of Carribean, and good old Road Rash. Along with arcade gaming, there are popular mobile games like Fruit Ninja, Subway Surfers, Temple Run.
Lazer Ops
Lazer Ops in Jubilee Hills is arguably the best laser tag arena in Hyderabad. This is probably because it still uses the gears and equipment of LaserMaxx. At this multi-level gaming arena, you can play for 30 minutes at INR 399, but we like the hourly package that costs between INR 5,999-6,999 and any number of people can play it. They are open to customisation too. How fun!
Smaaash
Whether you are obsessed with gaming or just seeking an escape from the monotony, you totally should check out Smaaash, a sports arena that is located in four major locations in Hyderabad. The kid inside us is super enthu as this sports entertainment spot has games like Pacman, E-claw, King of Hammer Dx, SuperBike, and many more.
