Do you let your inner warrior mojo out at a laser tag arena? Just like Barney Stinson, we do. And we think you should head out to the top places for laser tag in Hyderabad to get a taste of this game. Let's get playing (and slaying).
It's A Laser War: Round Up Your Squad & Get To These Places For Laser Tag In Hyderabad
Lazer Ops
Lazer Ops in Jubilee Hills is arguably the best laser tag arena in Hyderabad. This is probably because it still uses the gears and equipment of LaserMaxx. At this multi-level gaming arena, you can play for 30 minutes at INR 399, but we like the hourly package that costs between INR 5,999-6,999 and any number of people can play it. They are open to customisation too. How fun!
SMAAASH
Smaaash in Inorbit Mall is a place where you can go for some fun-filled activities that include arcade games, cricket, and virtual reality too. Their laser tag arena — Laser Blast is where you can wage a proper laser war. Expect awesome gear, and if you're going before 4pm, it costs you INR 199 only. Beyond 4pm, it is priced at INR 299-349.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Laser Shooter
Laser Shooter in City Centre Mall, Banjara Hills is a part of Lazer Ops and you can expect the same level of awesomeness here. Put on your gaming vest and start chasing your mates (or enemies) at just INR 199 for 20 minutes. A 30-minute game will cost you around INR 269. They've got another outlet in Begumpet that you can check out and the pricing is the same.
Laser Game
Located in Rainbow Shopping Mall in Karkhana, Laser Game is probably the best laser tag arena in Secunderabad. Now this one isn't in the greatest of conditions and if you are all about game an play, get here. It costs you anywhere between INR 140 to INR 290, depending on the time.
Tron Laser Tag Arena
Looking for a laser tag arena in Malakpet or Dilsukhnagar? Tron Laser Tag Arena might be your best bet. The neon wall art is quite on point and you're going to say hello to Captain America, Joker, Batman, Spiderman. No fuss, just go in your quirky pyjamas and play on. The price range begins at INR 160 and they also have PS4 and XBOX gaming.
Comments (0)