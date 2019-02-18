It's A Laser War: Round Up Your Squad & Get To These Places For Laser Tag In Hyderabad

Lazer Ops in Jubilee Hills is arguably the best laser tag arena in Hyderabad. This is probably because it still uses the gears and equipment of LaserMaxx. At this multi-level gaming arena, you can play for 30 minutes at INR 399, but we like the hourly package that costs between INR 5,999-6,999 and any number of people can play it. They are open to customisation too. How fun!