Kayaking, Trekking & Chasing Sunsets: Top Things To Do In Ananthagiri Hills

According to locals, Ananthagiri Hills is one of the oldest inhabited places in Telangana and the ruined ancient caves and monuments are truly a testament to that. It is also where the Musi river originates — a tributary of the Krishna River that flows through Hyderabad. In for a religious journey? Ananthagiri Hills is home to one of the popular temples in Telangana called Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple. This temple is the abode to Lord Vishnu but the interesting part is that this was built by a Nizam king around 400 years ago and today, it's a symbol for religious harmony.

