Kayaking, Trekking & Chasing Sunsets: Top Things To Do In Ananthagiri Hills
What's your idea of a perfect getaway? Lush greenery, towering hills, and a breathtaking sunrise? Just about 80 KM from Hyderabad is Ananthagiri Hills in the Vikarabad district. Tucked away inside a dense forest, the temperature drops from the average temperature of the city which makes this an ideal road trip location to get away from the city. Here is a list of top things to do in Ananthagiri Hills.
Visit Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple
According to locals, Ananthagiri Hills is one of the oldest inhabited places in Telangana and the ruined ancient caves and monuments are truly a testament to that. It is also where the Musi river originates — a tributary of the Krishna River that flows through Hyderabad. In for a religious journey? Ananthagiri Hills is home to one of the popular temples in Telangana called Sri Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple. This temple is the abode to Lord Vishnu but the interesting part is that this was built by a Nizam king around 400 years ago and today, it's a symbol for religious harmony.
Trek Up
If you enjoy trekking, you'd be happy to know that Ananthagiri Hills has two trekking trails. One starts from the temple and the other starts half a kilometre away from the temple towards Kerelli. These treks are beginner friendly and you will find many packages at the tourism desk. Feel free to wear your solid hiking shoes and trek your way to glory.
Plan Your Stay
Ananthagiri Hills is no stranger to amazing stay options, ranging from budget hotels to luxe resorts. We recommend putting up at Deccan Trails. If you are all about scoring stunning views, book yourself a stay at The GrassWalk Resort and Hills & Valley Adventure Resort in Vikarabad are some other options.
Go Kayaking
The Kotapally Reservoir in Vikarabad arranges plenty of water activities and you can head out there for your share of a kayak. Raft in the lake all you like and explore the surroundings when you're done. Several food stalls are set up around the lake and you can indulge in some roasted corn after a strenuous water activity. But you can also picnic at the lake by carrying your own snacks and eatables.
Have A Tee Off Time At Vooty Golf County
If you are a golfer or love having a tee-off time, Vooty Golf County is awesome. No, we really mean it. They claim to be one of the best golf courses in South India, and this premium golf course offers 18 hole championship golf course. And the best part? This is located on the banks of a waterbody.
