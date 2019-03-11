Here's Our Guide To The Top Unique Restaurants In Hyderabad

Eat Confetti – a dessert cafe located in the bylanes of Jubilee Hills Road No 22, is a dream come true for unicorn lovers. From macarons to ice creams to milkshakes, go here to have fun with what you eat. At Eat Confetti, you are surrounded by confetti but you also get to eat it. While their range of desserts varies from cookies, cupcakes, donuts and more, their specialties are Unicone (an ice-cream) and Mount Confetti (a milkshake with 4-5 flavours of candy floss on top) – the most expensive ones on their menu which are nearly two feet and can be devoured by two or more people.

