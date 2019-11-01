Yum Appetizers & Cocktails, Drop By This Bar In Jubilee Hills Now!

TOT is undoubtedly one of the best places to have a great party. I was here one fine evening with my pals and honestly, it was a great experience. The place is situated in the heart of the city and has got a huge place. In drinks, we ordered Oranjito, Cran iced tea, LIIT and Asian desire. All the drinks were top-notch. For appetizers, I had given a shot to their Tandoori chicken wings, Chicken tikka, Chilli chicken, Malai broccoli, Fireball dragons, Chicken pizza and Pasta alfredo. My personal favourite was their chilli chicken. The flavours of the chicken was well balanced and simply delicious. The live music over here was simply amazing. One can expect great music and a vibrant ambiance for sure.