Treat Yourself With Beautiful Desserts From This Amazing Cakery

One of the best places for deserts after a good meal or for people who crave for deserts is a Guilt Trip. A perfect place for people with a sweet tooth. This place has two floors. The ground floor had limited seating with a snooker table for the entertainment of the customers. The first floor has a calm and pleasant seating. There is a beautiful wall decorated with the cafes name. It is a perfect spot for pictures. The staff here are friendly and the service was very quick. Food: Chicken Parmesan soup: It was creamy and had a good flavour. It was thick enough and it was served with crispy garlic bread. Roast chicken salad: This fresh salad tasted great. It had chunks of roasted chicken and apple. It was flavourful and a must try at this cafe. Spicy keema pav: The small cute pav was very tempting. The keema was spicy and a pack of flavour. It was a delicious one. Assorted bruschettas: It had a perfect base of crispy garlic bread. The assorted minced chicken topping was fresh and tasty. It is a must try appetiser at this place. Thai style pizza: This wasn’t that great. The pizza had a good crust but the topping had a strong taste of turmeric. Other than that flavour, overall the pizza was good. Non-veg classic Alfredo pasta: The pasta was rich and creamy. The chicken was soft. The pasta tasted good with chilli flakes and oregano. Fish steak: This a must try at this place. It was served with French fries and fried rice. The fish tasted really good but the sauce over it was a bit salty. Fish and chips: The fish was well cooked. It was crispy outside and soft inside. It had a perfect taste and was served with crispy French fries. Barbecue chicken sizzler: The presentation of this sizzler was very tempting. This was served with French fries and fried rice. The chicken was a bit hard and chewy. Must try dish. We tried peach ice tea and lichi lemongrass fizz. Both the mocktails were refreshing and had a good blend of flavours. Finally, we had an amazing deserts at this place. The best one to be was the red velvet cake. Nothing to say about the deserts, they were all perfect. Do visit this place!